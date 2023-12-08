Late Goal Lifts Railers Past Thunder, 4-2

WORCESTER - Anthony Repaci scored late in regulation as the Worcester Railers defeated the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night in front of 1,894 at DCU Center.

Tristan Ashbrook scored his third of the season in the first period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Matt Stief connected with Shane Harper inside the neutral zone, and Harper sent a floater pass to Ashbrook for a breakaway. Ashbrook lifted a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Henrik Tikkanen for the lead at 9:31 of the first.

Worcester tied the game with under one minute left in the first. Riley Piercey batted a puck out of the air and beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his first of the year. Assists were credited to Keeghan Howdeshell and Jake Schultz with 49 seconds remaining and the game was tied at one after 20 minutes.

After no scoring in the second, Blade Jenkins scored at 10:56 of the third period to give the Railers a 2-1 lead as he sent a shot off the post and into the net. The goal was his fifth of the year with the assist from goaltender Henrik Tikkanen.

Grant Jozefek scored his first of the year late in regulation to tie the game at two. After Patrick Grasso's shot was denied by Tikkanen, Jozefek collected the rebound and put it into the net with 2:59 left in the third to even the score 2-2.

The Railers took the lead again with 40 seconds left in regulation as Anthony Repaci scored on a two-on-one rush for his third of the year, unassisted. The goal gave the Railers a 3-2 lead. Andrei Bakanov added an empty-net goal late in regulation for the 4-2 win.

