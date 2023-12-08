Growlers Outlast Mariners 4-3 in OT
December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers needed a few extra minutes but they secured both points in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Brock Caufield was the overtime hero as he nabbed his second of the game with 1:18 left in the 3-on-3 period. Neil Shea and Jackson Berezowski grabbed the other Growler goals.
These two square off once again on Saturday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - B. Caufield
2. NFL - J. Berezowski
3. MNE - R. Stefanson
