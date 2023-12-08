Growlers Outlast Mariners 4-3 in OT

December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers needed a few extra minutes but they secured both points in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Brock Caufield was the overtime hero as he nabbed his second of the game with 1:18 left in the 3-on-3 period. Neil Shea and Jackson Berezowski grabbed the other Growler goals.

These two square off once again on Saturday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Caufield

2. NFL - J. Berezowski

3. MNE - R. Stefanson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.