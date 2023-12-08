Cyclones Fall on the Road Against Walleye

December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The Walleye took down the Cyclones 6-4 at the Huntington Center. It marked the first of 13 regular season meetings between the two Central Division foes and the first matchup since Toledo knocked Cincy out of the Kelly Cup Playoffs last season.

* Toledo opened the scoring and engaged the Teddy Bear toss at the Huntington Center just 1:11 into the game. Zack Andrusiak responded for the Cyclones by banking a shot off Walleye goaltender Jan Bednar.

* Cincy took a 2-1 lead two minutes into the 2nd when Luka Burzan scored fresh out of the penalty box. The 'Clones doubled the lead on the powerplay with Patrick Polino's 4th PPG of the season. The Buffalo native found a rebound in the low slot and popped it into the top of the net. The Walleye responded with two straight goals from Conlan Keenan and then a man-advantage goal from Brandon Hawkins. Talyn Boyko left the game in the period after making 25 saves and was replaced by Julian Sime.

* Justin Vaive got the lead right back for Cincy with a power play deflection from a Jalen Smereck shot to make it 4-3 Cyclones. The Walleye converted on two straight powerplays and added an empty-net goal to win 6-4.

Up next, Cincinnati returns home to the Heritage Bank Center on Saturday December 9th to host Toledo looking for quick revenge.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.