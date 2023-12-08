Blake Bennett's OT Goal Lifts Rapid City to Victory

December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, won a thriller in overtime, 4-3 over Wichita at The Monument on Friday night.

Maurizio Colella opened the scoring just 7:38 into the game with Keltie Jeri-Leon and Brett Gravell assisting. Gravelle's helper gave him his 100th career ECHL point, as the Rush scored first for the league-leading 14th time this season.

Logan Nelson created a turnover and scored just 28 seconds into the second period, but Peter Bates would answer for Wichita just 1:08 later.

After Jason Pineo potted a shorthanded goal to make it 2-2 at the end of the second period, the Rush would have to power through in the third period and did on a Brandon Yeamans goal. The goal is Yeamans' first as a member of the Rush and was set up by Jeri-Leon on Colella for their second points of the night.

However, Peter Bates would score late in the third on a 5-on-3 powerplay to knot things up again. Bates, the ECHL's leading scorer, now has 14 goals on the season.

Standing tall in net, Jason Pawloski denied 19 shots in his Rush debut to earn his first ECHL win in over a year.

After Jeremy Masella was whistled for hooking, the Rush capitalized on the powerplay when Blake Bennett deflected home Logan Nelson's shot to win the game 1:39 into overtime.

The Rush are now 2-1 in overtime this season and have won back-to-back games at home.

Wichita remains in town to close the series with Rapid City tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. from The Monument. It will be the annual Teddy Toss Game presented by Black Hills Energy, and fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the first Rush goal of the game. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

Saturday, December 9th

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Puck Drops: 4:05 PM MST

The Monument

WIC Wichita Thunder

at

RC Rapid City Rush

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.