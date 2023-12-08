Blake Bennett's OT Goal Lifts Rapid City to Victory
December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, won a thriller in overtime, 4-3 over Wichita at The Monument on Friday night.
Maurizio Colella opened the scoring just 7:38 into the game with Keltie Jeri-Leon and Brett Gravell assisting. Gravelle's helper gave him his 100th career ECHL point, as the Rush scored first for the league-leading 14th time this season.
Logan Nelson created a turnover and scored just 28 seconds into the second period, but Peter Bates would answer for Wichita just 1:08 later.
After Jason Pineo potted a shorthanded goal to make it 2-2 at the end of the second period, the Rush would have to power through in the third period and did on a Brandon Yeamans goal. The goal is Yeamans' first as a member of the Rush and was set up by Jeri-Leon on Colella for their second points of the night.
However, Peter Bates would score late in the third on a 5-on-3 powerplay to knot things up again. Bates, the ECHL's leading scorer, now has 14 goals on the season.
Standing tall in net, Jason Pawloski denied 19 shots in his Rush debut to earn his first ECHL win in over a year.
After Jeremy Masella was whistled for hooking, the Rush capitalized on the powerplay when Blake Bennett deflected home Logan Nelson's shot to win the game 1:39 into overtime.
The Rush are now 2-1 in overtime this season and have won back-to-back games at home.
Wichita remains in town to close the series with Rapid City tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. from The Monument. It will be the annual Teddy Toss Game presented by Black Hills Energy, and fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the first Rush goal of the game. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.
Saturday, December 9th
TEDDY BEAR TOSS
Puck Drops: 4:05 PM MST
The Monument
WIC Wichita Thunder
at
RC Rapid City Rush
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023
- Ty Pelton-Byce Scores Fourteen Seconds into Overtime in 5-4 Victory - Idaho Steelheads
- Blake Bennett's OT Goal Lifts Rapid City to Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Gahagen Saves 39, Royals Shut Out By Lions, 1-0 - Reading Royals
- Gladiators Fall in Match Versus Ghost Pirates - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Cooled Down by Komets in 4-2 Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Hawkins' 250th Professional Point Highlights Big Night for the Fish - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Win Thriller 4-2 Over Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Shut Out By Everblades 4-0 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kalamazoo Scores 10 Piece Versus Iowa at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Zachary Bouthillier Records his First Shutout - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Fuel Earn Point in Third Overtime Match in a Row - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Rally for First Win in Indy - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Fall on the Road Against Walleye - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Late Goal Lifts Railers Past Thunder, 4-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Take Down Heartlanders with Strong Second Period - Iowa Heartlanders
- Mariners Extend Point Streak to Five Games - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Outlast Mariners 4-3 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 8 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Action at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: December 7 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Plays Round 2 Tonight in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Series Preview: December 8-10 vs. Maine - Newfoundland Growlers
- Luke Prokop Re-Assigned to Atlanta - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers, ANC Host NEWfoundlander Night - Newfoundland Growlers
- Americans Back on the Ice Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Lions at Home on la Noche de Los Royales - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.