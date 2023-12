ECHL Transactions - December 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 8, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Tate Leeson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Add Luke Prokop, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Florida:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Logan Lambdin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tommy Apap, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Cormier, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Delete Darien Kielb, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Iowa:

Add Hunter Lellig, D activated from Injured Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Kyle Jackson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/7)

Delete Jake Jaremko, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Newfoundland:

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Riley Ginnell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leppard, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Willets, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jake Bricknell, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Patriks Marcinkevics, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Shaw Boomhower, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Laderoute, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

