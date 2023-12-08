Royals Open Two-Game Series with Lions at Home on la Noche de Los Royales

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game home series against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8 at Santander Arena.

The home game is a La Noche de Los Royales promotional game - presented by Visions Federal Credit Union. The game will feature a live DJ, Spanish-speaking in-arena MC, salsa dancing, and a pregame Happy Hour (6-7 PM) to celebrate Reading's Latin American culture.

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $64 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets for the Royals La Noche de Los Royals: royalshockey.com/tickets

Reading hoists a 5-11-1-1 record after falling to the Adirondack Thunder, 2-1, on Wednesday, December 6 at Cool Insuring Arena. Joe Nardi scored the lone goal (6) in the one-goal game loss. Matt Brown tied Nardi for the team lead in assists (12) and points (18). Will Zmolek earned his first assist and second point in a Royals sweater.

Forward Ryan Chyzowski, loaned yesterday to Reading from Lehigh Valley, leads the Royals in goals (10)

Trois-Rivières (12-8-0-0) leads the North Division and ranks second in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 points through 20 games. Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the Lions in points (19) and assists (11). Rookie forward Jakov Novak leads the team in goals (9).

The Lions are coming off of a 6-1 loss to the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, December 6. They have played eight of their last nine games on the road, dropping four of their last five road contests.

The Royals split their two-game season opening series with the Lions. Reading dropped the first game in their home opener, 4-3, on Saturday, October 28 before winning game two, 7-6, on Sunday, October 29.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs. Trois-Rivières

Join us as we salute our armed forces

Toss your teddy bears/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal

Military Appreciation specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Camo bucket hat

Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester

Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game

Friendship bracelet making

Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era

Swiftie trivia

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

