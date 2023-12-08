K-Wings Take Down Heartlanders with Strong Second Period

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders received goals from Jesse Jacques, Kyle Masters and Chris Lipe, but the Kalamazoo Wings scored on their first three shots of the second period and knocked down the Heartlanders, 10-3, Friday at Wings Event Center.

The Wings scored at :16, :38 and :43 of the second period on shots from Ayden MacDonald, Tanner Sorenson and Ted Nichol. Ty Glover also completed a hat trick halfway through the second.

Masters' goal, his first as a professional, pulled Iowa to a 7-2 deficit with 4:11 left in the second. Lipe's first pro goal made it a 9-3 deficit.

Kalamazoo scored three times on their first ten shots to take a 3-1 lead into first intermission. Iowa's first goal came on their first shot, a net-front nudge from Jesse Jacques that evened the game at one. On the play, Will Calverley dished it to net front and fed amidst a thicket of bodies to Jacques wide open five feet from the net. Glover scored twice in the first for the Wings and had three points in the opening 20 minutes.

Kalamazoo scored three more times in the third. Sorenson generated his first hat trick of the season.

Peyton Jones took the loss with 10 saves (5 GA). Drew DeRidder allowed five goals in relief.

Jonathan Lemieux won his seventh game of the season with 27 denials.

The Heartlanders visit Kalamazoo Sat., Dec. 9 at 6:00 p.m. On Sun., Dec. 10 at 4:00 p.m., Iowa and Fort Wayne square off for the second time this season, ending Iowa's franchise-record ten-game road trip.

