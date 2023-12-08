Gladiators Fall in Match Versus Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators' (9-10-0-0) received two identical power play goals from Cody Sylvester, however it was not enough as the team slipped to their fifth-straight regulation loss in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Savannah Ghost Pirates (7-11-2-1) Friday evening at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

First Star: Brent Pedersen (SAV) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Sebastian Vidmar (SAV) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Third Star: Matthew Boudens (SAV) - 1 goal

Savannah opened the scoring early in the first period to establish a 1-0 lead (3:56).

The Gladiators tied the game on the power play with just over five-minutes remaining in the first period to send the game into the intermission tied at one (14:40). Cody Sylvester blistered a one-timed pass from Luke Prokop into the Swamp Rabbits goal for his second goal of the season.

The Ghost Pirates scored another early-period goal in the second frame to pull ahead 2-1 (3:31).

Savannah extended their lead to two-goals midway through the second period to make the score 3-1 (11:00).

With less than four-minutes remaining in the middle frame the Ghost Pirates scored to make it a 4-1 game (16:05).

Atlanta cut the Ghost Pirates' lead in half midway through the third period with their second power play goal of the night to trim the deficit to 4-2 (10:43). Cody Sylvester scored an identical goal in the exact same spot as the first period, blasting home a one-timed pass from Luke Prokop for his second goal of the night.

Savannah added a late goal to renew their three-goal lead making it a 5-2 game (15:49).

Michael Bullion stopped 26 of 28 in the win, while Gustavs Grigals surrendered five goals on 31 Ghost Pirate shots.

Check out the highlights below.

