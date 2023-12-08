Luke Prokop Re-Assigned to Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that defenseman Luke Prokop has been re-assigned to the Atlanta Gladiators by the Nashville Predators from the Milwaukee Admirals.

In nine games as a Glad, Prokop added five points (2G, 3A), including two game winning goals.

Prior to turning pro, Prokop spent the better parts of five seasons in the WHL, skating with both the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Seattle Thunderbirds. During that span, the Edmonton, Alberta native added 97 points (22g, 75a).

The Gladiators are back in action this weekend, as they hit the road for two consecutive games. First, Atlanta pays Savannah a visit for the first time this season, tonight, at 7:30PM. Then, the next night, the Gladiators head to Orlando, for a rematch against the Solar Bears at the Amway Center. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

