Gahagen Saves 39, Royals Shut Out By Lions, 1-0
December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (5-12-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivères Lions (13-8-0-0), 1-0, on Friday, December 8 at Santander Arena. Parker Gahagen (0-2-0-0) suffered the loss in net with 39 saves on 40 shots faced. Zachary Bouthillier (2-0-0-0) earned his first professional career shutout with 25 saves in the win for Trois-Rivères.
Both goaltenders combined for 29 saves in a scoreless first period. 17 shots for the Lions and 12 shots for the Royals in the first period were game highs for shots on goal in single period for both teams.
Trois-Rivères broke the scoreless tie 14:05 into the second period on a rebound deflected past Gahagen. The original shot from John Parker-Jones rebounded off of Gahagen's left pad and redirected into the back of the net off of Koletrane Wilson in Reading's crease. Jakov Novak earned the lone helper of the only goal of the game.
Royals vs. Lions 12/8/23 | Press Conference
The Royals opportunity to tie the score included a shot from Ryan Chyzowski that hit the post and Matt Brown's wrist shot that went under review after hitting the crossbar 4:33 into the third. After an extended review, the goal stood as a no goal.
The Royals were shutout for the first time since May 6, 2023 in game one of the North Division Final against the Newfoundland Growlers.
The Royals host the Trois-Rivères for their Military Appreciation and Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. presented by SolveIT Solutions. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.
