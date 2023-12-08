Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Action at Maverik Center

Allen Americans (6-12-1, 13 points, .342 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (7-10, 14 points, .412 Win %)

Date: December 8, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11053498-2023-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Friday's Matchup

The Utah Grizzlies are at Maverik Center as they take on the Allen Americans in the 2nd of a three-game series. Utah is 7-4 at home this season. Allen is 5-6-1 on the road. It's the third of seven meetings this season between the clubs. Watch out for Mick Messner, who has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in his last 12 games. Brett Stapley has a point in 9 of his 12 games for Utah this season. Nathan Burke leads Utah with 7 goals and 13 points this season.

Games This Week

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 - Allen 2 Utah 5 - Nathan Burke had 2 goals and 1 assist. Adam Berg and Mick Messner each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler added an empty net goal. Dante Giannuzzi got his first pro win as he stopped 34 of 36.

Friday - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, December 9, 2023 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss & Ugly Sweater Night.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Dante Giannuzzi Gets First Pro Win

Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi got his first professional win on Wednesday night vs Allen as he saved 34 of 36 in a 5-2 win. This season he has a 1-4 record with a .918 save percentage and a 2.64 goals against average. In 5 seasons in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks he had a record of 59-32-10 with a .897 save percentage and a 3.07 GAA. The 21 year-old Giannuzzi has appeared in 4 of Utah's last 5 games.

Grizzlies Sign Forward Patriks Marcinkevics

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Patriks Marcinkevics.

Marcinkevics, 22, played in 5 games with Michigan Tech University this season, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. Last season he was a standout forward for Long Island University, scoring 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games. He will wear number 8 for Utah.

Nathan Burke Takes Points Lead on Club

With a 3 point performance on Wednesday night Nathan Burke takes over the club lead with 13 points this season. Burke also leads Utah with 7 goals and 20 penalty minutes. Burke has a strong 15.6 shooting percentage on the season. It's no surprise that Burke is finding success scoring points as a pro as he was an accomplished scorer at the college level. In 2 years at Bowling Green State University he scored 33 goals and 19 assists in 73 games.

Adam Berg Scores 2 Points in Home Debut

Forward Adam Berg scored 1 goal and 1 assist vs Allen on December 6th. It was his first 2 points in a Utah uniform. It was Berg's second multiple point game as a pro as he scored 2 goals for Cincinnati vs Wheeling on April 2, 2023. It was his first game at Maverik Center as a member of the Grizzlies. He played at Maverik Center as a member of the visiting Cincinnati Cyclones for a 3 game series on March 22, 24 and 26, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist in the set.

Recent Transactions

December 6 - Utah signs forward Patriks Marcinkevics. He will wear number 8 for Utah.

November 25 - Utah acquired forward Adam Berg in a trade with Cincinnati.

November 25 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 21 - Utah signs forward Aaron Aragon. Utah released forward Jared Power.

Player Notes

Nathan Burke leads Utah with 13 points this season (7 goals, 6 assists). Burke leads Utah in shooting percentage at 15.6 %. He has scored the first goal in a game twice. He also leads Utah in goals, penalty minutes.

Mick Messner has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 12 games. Messner is a +6 in his last 12 games. He has 2 multiple point games this season. 8 of his 10 points this season have come at home.

Brett Stapley has a point in 9 of his 12 games with Utah. Stapley has 3 multiple point games. Stapley has 4 assists in 4 games in December.

Bryan Yoon was a +6 in the month of November. Yoon scored his first 2 pro goals last week. He leads Utah with a +6 rating. Yoon has a minus rating in only 1 game this season.

Kyle Mayhew is tied for 4th among league defensemen with 4 goals. He leads Utah d-men with 10 points. Mayhew has an assist in 3 straight games. Mayhew has a point in 9 of 17 games this season.

Josh Wesley has 59 shots on goal, tied for 3rd among all league defenseman.

Cole Gallant has a point in 3 of his last 4 games. Gallant is a +3 in 4 games in December.

Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 2 game winning goals and shots on goal with 61. He is 2nd on the team with 12 points.

Dante Giannuzzi has started in 4 of Utah's last 5 games. He leads Utah with a .918 save percentage.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 6-1 when scoring first. Utah is the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. Utah is 7-4 at home this season, outscoring opponents 37 to 29. Utah has 3 shorthanded goals this season. Utah has outshot opponents 189 to 157 in the third period. Utah is 4-1 when leading after 1 period and 6-0 when leading after 2 periods.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 7-10

Home record: 7-4

Road record: 0-6

Win percentage: .412

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 14

Last 10: 3-7

Goals per game: 2.76 (25th) Goals for: 47

Goals against per game: 3.06 (Tied 8th) Goals Against: 52

Shots per game: 31.24 (14th)

Shots against per game: 31.94 (18th)

Power Play: 9 for 48 - 18.8 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 38 for 51 - 74.5 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 150. 8.82 per game. (3rd fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 3 - Utah scored 2 shorthanded goals in the third period on Nov. 24.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 6-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-9.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-4.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 13 17 17 0 47

Opposition 16 20 16 0 52

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke (7)

Assists: Brett Stapley (9)

Points: Burke (13)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+6)

PIM: Burke (20)

Power Play Points: Jordan Martel/Stapley (5)

Power Play Goals: Martel (3)

Power Play Assists: Stapley (3)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (61)

Shooting Percentage: Burke (15.6 %) - Minimum 12 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Trent Miner (4)

Save %: Dante Giannuzzi (.918)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.52)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

3 - Nathan Burke, Brandon Cutler, Brett Stapley

2- Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner.

1 - Adam Berg, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kyle Mayhew, Dakota Raabe, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Streaks

Goals: Adam Berg, Nathan Burke, Brandon Cutler, Mick Messner (1)

Assists: Burke, Kyle Mayhew (2) Berg Cole Gallant, Messner, Brett Stapley, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley (1)

Points - Burke, Gallant, Mayhew (2)

ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

