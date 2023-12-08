Growlers, ANC Host NEWfoundlander Night

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to team up with the Association for New Canadians (ANC) for a community focused evening of multicultural fun, entertainment and hockey on Friday, December 8th as the Growlers host the Maine Mariners at 7:00pm NST at the Mary Brown's Centre.

This evening's event, "NEWfoundlander Night", is a collaboration on behalf of the Growlers Give Foundation, with the ANC being gifted a portion of tickets to share with newcomers, volunteers, staff, partners, friends, and family. The festivities will include international music and messages on behalf of newcomers, with many from the community set to be in attendance.

Those attending the game are encouraged to bring a donation to support a newcomer family. This could include school supplies, bookbags, toys, or gently-used winter clothing. The ANC will have booths set up to accept items and we wish to thank attendees in advance for their kind contributions.

"The ANC cannot thank the Growlers enough for their generosity and hospitality. This support means a tremendous amount to our organization and the newcomers we help on their settlement journey. The Growlers are now part of that journey too, bringing people together through the universal language of sport and helping everyone feel like part of the home team."

-Megan Morris, Executive Director, Association for New Canadians.

"We remain fully committed to supporting the ANC's mission of helping newcomers settle and feel welcome in Newfoundland and Labrador. Bringing diverse audiences together to enjoy the sport of hockey and take part in community events like this enriches not only our team, organization, and fans, but our entire province as well."

-Ken O'Leary, Vice President, Hockey Operations.

