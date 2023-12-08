Fuel Earn Point in Third Overtime Match in a Row

December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers again this Friday night for Wintertainment and Do317 Night. After going to overtime for the third game in a row, the Fuel ultimately fell to the Nailers 4-3 in OT.

1ST PERIOD

Things got chippy quickly between these two teams who have met four times within the last two weeks as Wheeling's Jarrett Lee took an interference call at 2:26 followed by a boarding call on Shaw Boomhower at 5:52.

The Fuel took advantage of the power play with a goal by Jon Martin assisted by Seamus Malone and Bryan Lemos to put Indy up 1-0.

At 17:59, Indy's Colin Bilek took an interference penalty sending the Fuel to the penalty kill for the first time this game. The Fuel killed off the penalty as time expired on the period.

By the end of the first frame, the Fuel were outshooting the Nailers 13-3.

2ND PERIOD

Wheeling tied the game up at 1:50 with a goal by Isaac Belliveau, assisted by Jordan Frasca and David Jankowski.

At the four minute mark of the second period, a huge fight broke out along the boards, putting Wheeling's Felix Pare and Indy's Colin Bilek in the box for five minutes for fighting.

Peter Laviolette also sat for two minutes for roughing while Santino Centorame got a double minor for roughing.

Cédric Desruisseaux gave the Nailers their first lead of the game at 8:10 of the second period.

At 18:38, Kyle Maksimovich was called for slashing after another fight broke out near center ice. That penalty would carry over into the third period.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:39, the Nailers took a too many men penalty that Desruisseaux sat for, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity.

At 4:05, Jon Martin took a roughing penalty to make it 4-on-4. Ten seconds later, Lemos scored to tie the game again. This goal was assisted by Kyle Maksimovich and Santino Centorame who set a new Fuel franchise record for most consecutive games with a point by a defenseman.

Exactly two minutes later, Laviolette took a hooking penalty giving the Fuel another power play opportunity which they capitalized on at 7:33 with a goal by Maksimovich. Anthony Petruzzelli claimed an assist on this goal as well as Centorame with his second of the game.

Frasca scored at 17:21 to tie the game 3-3 for Wheeling. About a minute later, Trevor Zins took a cross-checking penalty that carried over into overtime after time expired on regulation.

OVERTIME

With Zins still in the box, the Fuel started overtime playing 4-on-3 but ultimately killed off the penalty.

Indy dominated possession early in the overtime period but it was ultimately Wheeling who scored on their first shot. David Bunz collected the overtime winner, giving the Nailers the 4-3 win.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on December 9, 2023 for Peanuts - A Christmas Celebration Night against the Fort Wayne Komets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.