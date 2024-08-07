Indy Re-Signs Forward Bryan Lemos

August 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed forward Bryan Lemos to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Lemos played in 64 games for the Fuel last season after re-signing with the team in November of 2023. He tallied 45 points in those games as well as a goal and an assist through five playoff games. Lemos began the 2023-24 season playing nine games for the Guildford Flames of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) where he collected three points before returning to the Fuel that season.

In April of 2024, Lemos became the first and only player in franchise history to record 20 power play assists in one season.

During the 2022-23 season, Lemos played 67 games for the Fuel and had 42 points including 16 goals.

Lemos, 28, was dealt to the Fuel in a February 16, 2022 transaction that sent defenseman Mike Lee to the Kansas City Mavericks. Lemos skated in 25 games for the Fuel, tallying 25 points with nine goals and 16 assists during that 2021-22 season.

He notched points in 17 of those 25 games, six of which were multi-point games. Lemos earned his first AHL call up following the conclusion of Indy's season with his hometown Providence Bruins.

Before joining Indy's roster, the 5'11", 190-pound forward played in 169 games for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks between the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons, tallying a total of 82 points (36 goals, 46 assists).

Prior to going pro, the East Providence, Rhode Island native played four seasons (2015-2019) for the NCAA's Division I Providence College. In his time with the Friars, he notched eight goals and 17 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.