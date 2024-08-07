Veteran Forward Chase Lang Returns for a Second Stint with the Icemen

August 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Chase Lang(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward Chase Lang for the 2024-25 season.

Lang, 27, returns for a second stint in Jacksonville, after spending the past few seasons with the Indy Fuel (ECHL). During the shortened 2019-20 season, Lang led the Icemen in scoring with 48 points (19g, 29a) during his first stretch in Jacksonville.

Utilizing skill and grit, Lang has registered 139 points (60g, 79a) with 365 penalty minutes in 246 career ECHL games in time spent with the Icemen, Fuel, Norfolk Admirals, Allen Americans, Rapid City Rush and Quad City Mallards from 2016-2024. Lang has also collected five points in 36 career AHL games with the Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves.

The Nanaimo, BC resident amassed 155 points (66g, 89a) in four seasons with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants. Lang was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth-round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The following is a listing of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

