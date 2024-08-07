Mariners Add Defenseman Justin Bean

August 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Defenseman Justin Bean with the Tulsa Oilers

(Maine Mariners) Defenseman Justin Bean with the Tulsa Oilers(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added to their blue line on Wednesday, announcing the signing of defenseman Justin Bean. A former member of three ECHL teams, Bean spent last season playing in Hungary.

Bean, 28, is from Pickering, ON and made his ECHL debut in January of 2022, when he joined the Cincinnati Cyclones. After being traded, he finished the season with the Wichita Thunder. In the following offseason, Bean signed with the Tulsa Oilers, where he spent the entire 2022-23 campaign. It was a productive season for Bean on the Oilers blue line, as dished out 20 assists to go along with four goals, playing in 71 of Tulsa's 72 regular season games.

This past season, Bean played for DVTK Jegesmedvek in Hungary. There, he posted 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 31 games, in addition to five points in six playoff contests.

Prior to turning pro, Bean played for York University (USports), where he was captain in 2021-22. He's also a former captain of the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Bean also played in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls and Mississauga Steelheads.

"I played in Portland a couple of years ago with Tulsa on the road and I really enjoyed the city," said Bean. "I'm looking forward to calling it home for this season. It seems like a real hockey city and I've heard nothing but good things about the fanbase."

The Mariners have now announced eleven players to the 2024-2025 roster.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.