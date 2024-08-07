Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Matt Demelis for 2024-25 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Matt DeMelis to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

DeMelis, 25, signs in Worcester as a rookie out of Northeastern. Across his five-year career with the Huskies, the Hingham, MA native had 50 points (20G, 30A) in 152 games played. The 6'1", 190 lb forward won three Beanpot Championships at Northeastern, including back-to-back championships, while scoring the game-tying goal against Boston University in the 2024 Beanpot championship.

"We're really excited to add Matt and have some more local talent in our organization this year," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "He's great defensively, and there's an offensive side to his game that we look forward to developing. He can also play multiple forward positions. I can see him on our PP and being a tremendous PK for us. He is a terrific addition to our lineup."

Prior to playing professional hockey, DeMelis played in 117 juniors games between the North American Hockey League and United States Hockey League from 2016-17 to 2018-19. He scored 82 points (31G, 51A) between the Northeast Generals and Youngstown Phantoms.

"I'm extremely excited," DeMelis said. "Everyone has great things to say about the team, the organization, and the fans, so I'm excited to get there."

The Railers have announced fifteen players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as DeMelis joins Austin Heidemann, Matthew Barnaby Jr., Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the fifteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

