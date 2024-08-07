Knight Monsters Announce 2024-25 Premium Knights Schedule

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has announced the team's complete Premium Knights Schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Knight Monsters will offer a family-friendly lineup of promotional nights that also cater to different themes and interests for fans. Some of the highlights include Teddy Bear Toss (December 14), Military Weekend (January 24- 26), Margaritaville Weekend (December 28 & 29), Affiliation Weekend (February 6-9) and Star Wars Knight (March 8).

The following is the Knight Monsters 2024-25 Premium Knights Schedule (please note additional promos may be added throughout the season):

October 24

Opening Knight! Join us for a historic knight as the Knight Monsters play their first home game at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Glow Rods giveaway presented by Grey Kole Construction!

October 25

Nevada Day State Holiday The Knight Monsters will celebrate Nevada's State Holiday with the puck dropping at 7:30pm for the second game of the season!

October 31

Halloween Monster Mash Knight! Wear a costume to the game, and kids can Trick or Treat!

November 1

Wizards Knight! Prepare your wands for a magical night as we celebrate Wizard Knight! We will separate the Knight Monsters team into four houses for the game. Choose your favorite house and get ready to cheer for a chance to win a prize!

November 2

DC Comics Knight! Comic fans come out with your favorite superhero swag! Arrive early to grab your DC Comics poster!

November 15

Country Knight! Wear your boots and cowboy/cowgirl hats! Glow Rods giveaway presented by Caesars Entertainment!

November 16

Faith and Family Knight and a Fansgiving Food Drive, presented by Grocery Outlet! Bring canned goods or other non-perishable food items to the game to donate to those in need for the holidays. This is a knight to celebrate fellowship and enjoy Knight Monsters hockey with friends, family, and your church!

November 22

Cancer Awareness Weekend, presented by Barton Health. The Knight Monsters will honor those that have fought and are fighting their battle with cancer. Wear purple, as the team will wear special Cancer Awareness themed jerseys for the game. The team will host an intermission luminaria ceremony to honor all those affected by this terrible disease. There will also be a Purple Glow Rods giveaway courtesy of Caesars Entertainment.

November 23

Cancer Awareness Weekend, presented by Barton Health. Cancer Awareness Weekend continues with the Fighters Walk and on-ice pregame yoga from 4-5 p.m. The team will once again wear the special Cancer Awareness jerseys. There will also be an HFC Sign giveaway!

December 14

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Richard Harris Law Firm. Join us for one of the most festive games of the season. Bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game and throw it out onto the ice when the Knight Monsters score their first goal! The team will round up the plush toys and distribute them to children's charities across the area. It's quite the spectacle to see, so arrive early and come take part in the fun for a great cause!

December 15

Winter Wonderland Night, featuring a Toy Drive that is presented by Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company. Meet Santa and show your holiday cheer and bring a toy to donate to children in need for the holidays.

December 28 & 29

Margaritaville Weekend, presented by Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe! Parrot Heads Unite! Join us as we get whisked away to a hockey island, full of Jimmy Buffet music and themes. The Knight Monsters will wear Margaritaville themed jerseys!

January 24, 25 & 26

Military Appreciation Weekend! Join the Knight Monsters for Military Appreciation Weekend as we honor those who have served and are currently serving our country. With the help of local companies, we will be providing complimentary tickets to all Military personnel & Veterans. The Knight Monsters will be sporting Military themed jerseys that will be up for auction following the January 26 game. Military packages for businesses are currently available!

February 6, 7 & 8

Affiliation Weekend! The Knight Monsters will celebrate our NHL affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights, and wear special themed jerseys! Glow Rods giveaway courtesy of Caesars Entertainment on February 6.

February 28

Folklore Night! Glow Rods giveaway courtesy of Caesars Entertainment!

March 1 & 2

Retro Weekend! Attention Gamers, Retro Skiers and Riders! Hit start on your ticket button to join us for a retro themed weekend. The Knight Monsters will wear special retro jerseys that will be available for auction. There will also be a Retro Poster giveaway on the March 1 game.

March 8

Star Wars Knight! The Force will be strong with this knight. Give-in to the dark side of The Force as the Knight Monsters will wear special Star Wars Themed jerseys during the game! These jerseys will be available for auction. There will be a light saber giveaway for the game.

March 9

Bluey! Bring the kids for a fun afternoon, as Bluey related activities will take place throughout the game.

March 26

Pucks & Paws Night! Bring your furry friend to the game! A dog race will also take place during the intermission and there will also be a collapsable water bowl giveaway too! It's most certainly expected to be aruff game!

March 28

Marvel Night! Marvel fans, assemble! Wear your marvel superhero gear as the Knight Monsters will also wear special Marvel themed jerseys!

March 29 & 30

First Responders Weekend, presented by Inneos! The Knight Monsters will honor our local heroes, providing a fun night for our law enforcement, fire fighters and EMTs. There will also be a pre-game Police vs Fire hockey game, with more details to come soon!

April 9

Literal Knight! Mini-Stick giveaway! More details will be available soon... literally.

April 12

Fan Appreciation Night!

The Knight Monsters will be celebrating the best fans in the ECHL on Fan Appreciation Night. The night will feature giveaways and more! Glow Rods giveaway courtesy of Caesars Entertainment!

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

