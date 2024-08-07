Solar Bears Lock up Defenseman Kurt Gosselin

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced defenseman Kurt Gosselin has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Gosselin, 29, is in his fifth ECHL season, scoring 55 points (22g-33a) and accumulating 140 penalty minutes in 147 regular season games with the Solar Bears, Cincinnati Cyclones, Kalamazoo Wings, Toledo Walleye, and Reading Royals.

The Brighton, Michigan native has also spent time in the American Hockey League, appearing in eight games for the Rochester Americans during the 2018-19 season, scoring three points (0g-3a).

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound rearguard was acquired by Orlando from Reading during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to his professional career, Gosselin spent four seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, scoring 58 points (20g-38a) in 118 games. Following the 2016-17 season, Gosselin was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Third All-Star Team.

Gosselin also played three seasons of junior hockey in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs from 2012-2015, scoring 89 points (26g-63a) in 122 games. Gosselin was named BCHL First Team All-Star during the 2014-15 season after scoring 43 points in 32 games.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Kurt Gosselin

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

