Indy Re-Signs Hausinger and Grima

August 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Monday that they have re-signed forward Cam Hausinger and defenseman Nick Grima to standard player contracts for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Hausinger joined the Fuel in a trade with the Florida Everblades in March of 2024. He tallied seven points in 15 games with the Fuel at the end of the 2023-24 season before collecting a goal and an assist in the playoffs.

The 5'10 forward has previously played for the Wheeling Nailers. He tallied 26 goals and 36 assists during his two years with them from 2021 to 2023. He also had nine goals during the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Additionally, the 25-year-old has AHL experience, playing for the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, the right winger played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Saskatoon Blades, Kootenay Ice, and most recently the Red Deer Rebels.

In 2022, Hausinger was invited to the Nashville Predators Main Training Camp and was added to their Prospect Showcase Roster.

Nick Grima signed with the Fuel in March of 2024 and played three games where he tallied one assist. Prior to that, the 25-year-old finished his fourth collegiate season with the University of Toronto where he scored 41 points through 67 games and helped the Varsity Blues to the USports playoffs the last three seasons.

The 6'0 Toronto native led defenseman on his team in scoring during the 2023-24 campaign as well as the 2021-22 season for the Varsity Blues.

Prior to his collegiate career, Grima played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Peterborough Petes, Sarnia Sting and most recently the North Bay Battalion. During his time in the OHL, Grima only missed the playoffs once.

