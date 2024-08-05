Cole Gallant Returns to Grizzlies for 2024-25 Season

Utah Grizzlies forward Cole Gallant

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Cole Gallant returns to the Grizzlies for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Gallant appeared in 68 games for the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season, where he scored 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) for Utah. Gallant was 3rd on the team in assists and 4th in points. Gallant led Utah with 10 assists in 13 games in January 2024. He was originally acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with Trois-Rivieres on October 6, 2023.

Gallant played in 7 games with Trois-Rivieres at the end of the 2022-2023 season, scoring 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists). Gallant played at Western Michigan University for 5 seasons from 2018-2023, where he played in 160 contests and had 98 points (27 goals, 71 assists) and had a combined +58 rating. Gallant was the captain of the USHL's Omaha Lancers in the 2017-2018 season, where he scored 15 goals and 37 assists in 59 games.

The Grizzlies will be celebrating their 30th season of hockey in the Salt Lake valley. Ticket packages and season tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

