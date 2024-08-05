Royals Sign Forward Dominiks Marcinkevics for 2024-25 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Dominiks Marcinkevics has signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Marcinkevics, 23, is entering his third professional season after a 2023-24 campaign between the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). A native of Riga, Latvia, Marcinkevics tallied five points (2g-3a) and a -3 rating in 13 games for Adirondack while he registered 37 points (17g-20a) and a +4 rating in 42 games for Roanoke.

"I am very excited to be playing for the Reading Royals this upcoming season," Marcinkevics stated. "I can't wait to start battling along with my teammates and bring the Kelly Cup back to Reading."

"Dom stood out to us in a positive way when we played against Adirondack," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "He's not huge in size, but he has a ton of speed and at this level, having that speed to create offense and create space for yourself is something we are going to continue to work on and develop him on. To give Dom the opportunity to come in and earn his spot on this team and show what he can do within our systems is going to be very nice. As a point-per-game guy in the SPHL, we are excited to add Dom who brings more speed to the lineup and have that part of the game come into play now."

The 5'9", 161-pound, left-shot forward has played in 95 SPHL games, all with Roanoke, and has 27 goals and 42 assists for 69 points. As a rookie on the 2022-23 season, Marcinkevics played three games for the Dinamo Riga in his home nation of Latvia before joining the Rail Yard Dawgs who captured the SPHL's President's Cup that season.

Additionally, Marcinkevics played four seasons of junior hockey between the Minnesota Wilderness and Maine Nordiques in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), the New England Wolves in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL), and both the Islanders Hockey Club and Jersey Hitmen in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) of the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL).

With the Hitmen in 2021-22, Marcinkevics aided the team to a NCDC title, finishing second on the team in points with 71 (31g-40a) in 34 games. He added 17 points (7g-10a) in the playoffs, leading the club in assists and points during the postseason.

Royals 2024-25 roster:

Forwards (8): Brock Caufield, Dominiks Marcinkevics, Connor McMenamin, Yvan Mongo, Noah Prokop, Shane Sellar, Todd Skirving, Noah Welsh

Defensemen (3): Powell Connor, Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski

