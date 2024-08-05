Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Austin Heidemann for 2024-25 Season

August 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed forward Austin Heidemann to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Heidemann, 25, joins the Railers for his first full rookie season. Heidemann joined the Railers at the end of the 2023-24 season out of Rensselear Polytechnic Institute. In seven games played with the Railers, he scored one goal to go with two penalty minutes. Heidemann was at RPI for each the past two seasons after transferring from Mercyhurst University. In 125 NCAA games across four seasons, the Maple Grove, MN native scored 86 points (40g-46a) to go with 41 penalty minutes. In his senior season at RPI, Heidemann led the team in both scoring (27) and assists (16), while placing second on the team in goals (11).

"Austin returning for his first full professional season with us is great news," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "I believe he has a huge upside. In the limited opportunities he had with us last season, he contributed in many ways offensively and was reliable defensively. We look forward to Austin living up to what we believe he is capable of night in and night out."

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the 6'0", 190lb forward spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League between the Sioux City Musketeers, Sioux Falls Stampede, and Green Bay Gamblers from 2018-19 to 2019-20. In 96 USHL games, he scored 38 points (23G, 15A) to go with 44 penalty minutes.

"It's like a family there," Heidemann said. "It was a no-brainer to want to re-sign... Going into the season, I'd like to play a big role for the team. I think it's something I'm very capable of and I've been preparing to do all summer."

The Railers have announced fourteen players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Heidemann joins Matthew Barnaby Jr., Ryan Dickinson, Jordan Kaplan, Michael Bullion, Griffin Loughran, John Muse, Cole Donhauser, Ryan Verrier, Colin Jacobs, Connor Welsh, Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the fourteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.