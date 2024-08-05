Mariners Bring Back Carter Johnson

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of forward Carter Johnson on Monday, bringing back a familiar face from two seasons ago. Johnson was a trade deadline acquisition in 2022-23 and played a major role in the Mariners playoff run that spring.

Johnson, 28, was born in Gimli, Manitoba and first joined the Mariners in March of 2023, when he was acquired from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for forward Keltie Jeri-Leon. In 14 regular season games with Maine, he registered 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists), but his big moment came in the postseason. In Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals against the Reading Royals, Johnson netted a hat trick - all in the third period to lead the Mariners to a 7-3 victory, tying the series at two. Johnson put up a total of five points in the six-game series.

During the 2023-24 season, Johnson played in the United Kingdom for the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League. In 54 games, he scored 13 goals and chipped in 22 assists for 35 points. He also skated in two playoff games. In addition to Maine and Wheeling, Johnson spent time with the Wichita Thunder, during his rooking season of 2021-22. He has 93 points in 141 career ECHL games. Johnson's grandfather, Bob Leiter played nearly 350 career games in the National Hockey League, including five seasons with the Boston Bruins.

"I love the organization as a whole," said Johnson about to his return to the Mariners. "The city, the fans, everything about it made my decision easy and I'm excited to be back."

The Mariners have now announced ten players to the 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

