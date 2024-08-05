Miotto, Dubinsky Join Heartlanders for Rookie Seasons

August 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have signed forwards Ryan Miotto and Zach Dubinsky to ECHL contracts, the team announced Monday.

The tandem played together at the University of Vermont this season. Miotto contributed nine goals and 17 points, while Dubinsky popped two goals and 11 points. Miotto also played five games for Wheeling near the end of the regular season.

The Heartlanders have signed 15 players to ECHL contracts; one goaltender, four defensemen and ten forwards.

2024-25 roster

Goaltenders (1): William Rousseau

Defensemen (4): Jules Boscq, Louka Henault, Bogdans Hodass, Chris Lipe

Forwards (10): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Nico Blachman, Jack O'Brien, Dakota Raabe, Parker Aucoin, Ryan Miotto, Zach Dubinsky

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "We are proud to welcome Ryan and Zach to the Heartlanders. Ryan has had a few straight outstanding seasons at the NCAA level and earned his first professional opportunity last season with Wheeling. Zach has played at a handful of schools the last few seasons, but we view that as a positive because he's found ways to stand out and we value when players are able to step into new environments and flourish. Going into new spaces and proving yourself makes us believe he's going to do the same thing when he gets to the ECHL."

Miotto, 24, transferred to Vermont for his fifth NCAA season after four seasons at Canisius. The Thorold, ON native won the Atlantic Hockey championship with Canisius in 2022-23, led the team with 17 goals and was second on the squad with 35 points. Prior to his NCAA tenure, the 6-foot, 190-lb, right-handed shot won the 2018 RBC Cup with Chilliwack.

Dubinsky, a Highland Park, IL native, skated for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (2021-22), Michigan State (2022-23) and Vermont (2023-24) last three seasons. He was an alternate captain for the Catamounts last season. In total, he scored 48 points (15g) in 133 NCAA games. His best offensive season came for RPI (10g, 20 pts.) in 2021-22.

