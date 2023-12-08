Wichita Plays Round 2 Tonight in Rapid City

December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman Roman Kinal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman Roman Kinal(Wichita Thunder)

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

This is the sixth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 59-55-12 against Rapid City and 23-30-6 on the road against the Rush.

Tonight is the third of four-straight between the Thunder and the Rush. Last night, Wichita fell short in a 3-2 loss to Rapid City. Last night was Rapid City's first home win of the season and snapped a four-game losing skid. Wichita had its five-game point streak stopped.

The Thunder remains in fourth place with 20 points. The Rush moved into fifth place with 15 points.

Michal Stinil tallied two power play goals last night. He now has three multi-goal games this season. The Decin, Czech Republic native has six points in his last four games. Stinil has 21 points (10g, 11a) in 22 games this year.

Jay Dickman extended his point-streak to nine games after recording an assist last night. He is two points shy of 200 for his ECHL career. The Stillwater, Minnesota native tallied his eighth power play goal of the year on Sunday, which leads the league in that category. Dickman also leads the league with 15 power play points.

Peter Bates got off to a great start to begin the month of December. The third-year forward from St. Norbert College has points in seven-straight games (4g, 11a).

Brayden Watts returned to the Thunder lineup last night for the first time since November 11. He recorded a pair of power play helpers. Watts has five points in his last three games (1g, 4a).

The Thunder power play has been fantastic this season. Over the last six games, Wichita has gone 10-for-28, good for a 35.7% clip and has goals on the power play in six-straight. Over the last eight contests, the Thunder have gone 13-for-34, which is good for a 38.2% rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for first with 10 power play assists and tied for second in power play points (12)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for sixth in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (53)...Lleyton Moore is first in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for first in power play points for rookies (10)...Aaron Miller is tied for sixth for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is third in rookie shooting percentage (23.1%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Radomsky is tied for third in losses (6)...Alex Aleardi has one of three successful penalty shots in the league this year...Rapid City only averages 10.16 penalty minutes per game...Jarrod Gourley is fifth in shooting percentage (30.8%)...Rapid City is 1-7-1-0 at home...Rapid City is 3-7-0-0 in its last 10 games...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.