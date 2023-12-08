Ty Pelton-Byce Scores Fourteen Seconds into Overtime in 5-4 Victory

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (16-4-0-1, 33pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (16-5-1-0, 33pts) in overtime by a final score of 5-4 Friday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a 3,519 fans. Idaho and Kansas City will wrap up their three-game series tomorrow night at 5:05 p.m. (MT).

The Steelheads trailed 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes of play as Justin Nachbaur scored on the power-play at 9:15 from below the right circle and then Patrick Curry even strength found the back of the net from the high slot 65 seconds later. Idaho was outshot 13-7 in the frame.

Idaho was able to tie the game with a pair of power-play goals in the opening minute of the second period. Ty Pelton-Byce (5th) scored a five-on-three-man advantage goal on a power-play which carried over from the end of the first period. Wade Murphy from the far side of the goal line fed Patrick Kudla at the point. Kudla then found Pelton-Byce below the right circle and with Cale Morris caught out of position Pelton-Byce blasted it home. 25 seconds later Wade Murphy (13th) blasted a shot from the high slot into the top right corner to tie the score at 2-2. Kudla from the left-wing corner fed Pelton-Byce in the right circle. Pelton-Byce one-touched it back to Murphy flying in from the neutral zone. Shots were 12-9 Idaho in the stanza.

5:52 into the third period Cole Coskey gave the Mavericks a 3-2 lead on a shot upstairs from the high slot. Just 1:36 later Keaton Mastrodonato (14th) would cash in on the power-play to tie the game at 3-3. Seamus Donohue from the far half-wall fed Zane Franklin inside the far circle. From there Franklin fed Mastrodonato with a behind the back, back-hand pass where Mastrodonato let a one timer go into the top right corner. With just 3:37 left in regulation David Cotton gave the Mavericks back a one goal lead. With just 2:08 left in regulation Wade Murphy (14th) evened the score with a wrist shot from the right circle into the top left corner which eventually forced overtime.

In overtime Murphy worked the puck free on the right wing halfway and took it for a skate behind the net. From inside the far left dot he sent a diagonal feed for Ty Pelton-Byce (6th) where he stepped into a one-timer at the near dot beating Morris upstairs to hand Idaho a 5-4 overtime win.

Jared Moe made 33 saves on 37 shots in the win while Cale Morris made 23 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (2-2-4, +2, 4 shots)

2) Wade Murphy (2-2-4, +2, 3 shots)

3) David Cotton (KC)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 3-for-4 on the power-play while Kansas City was 1-for-5. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in seven straight games now.

- Kansas City was outshot 37-28, just the third time this season Idaho has been outshot.

- Idaho is 22-7-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 10-6-2 in Independence, MO.

- Jade Miller (INJ) and Janis Svanenbergs (INJ).

- Ty Pelton-Byce (2-2-4) his seventh multi-point game while Wade Murphy (2-2-4) recorded his team leading 10th.

- Patrick Kudla tallied two assists increasing his point streak to four games (1-7-8).

- Seamus Donohue and Zane Franklin each registered an assist.

