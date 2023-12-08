Oilers Cooled Down by Komets in 4-2 Loss

December 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Fort Wayne, IN. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fall 4-2 to the Komets to open their early December road trip.

The Komets opened the scoring just 5:58 into the opening frame via a snap-pass from Carl Berglund to Matt Wedman, who collected the puck goal line extended in the right corner and sent a shot that banked off of *Julian Junca* and in, to make it 1-0 Fort Wayne.

Tulsa tied the game up thanks to a power-play goal on a lasered wrist shot from *Carson Focht* from the top of the right circle, beating Tyler Parks over the right shoulder, blocker side at the 6:02 mark of the second period. The Komets responded with back-to-back goals from Connor Corcoran, once at 9:32 into the second frame and 11:16 into the period, both coming off slap shots from the top of the point. Fort Wayne added another goal towards the end of the second frame as Ture Linden tapped home a backdoor feed along the right-wing side at the 14:26 mark. The Komets held a 4-1 lead at the end of two.

Tulsa grabbed one back, making the score 4-2, 6:17 into the final frame as *Dante Sheriff* followed up on his own rebound to collect the puck and dish a backdoor pass to *Tyler Poulsen*, who tapped it into a wide-open net. Tulsa was unable to mount a full comeback, falling 4-2 on the road in Fort Wayne.

The Oilers continue their Central Division tour, with a 6:10 p.m. CST matchup against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9.

*Highlights:*

- Carson Focht scored his fourth goal of the season. - Kyle Crnkovic extends his point streak to seven games (4G, 8A) with 12 points in that span. - Andy Carroll reaches the 10-point mark (4G, 6A). - Tulsa has a power-play goal in six straight games.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

The Oilers continue their Central Division tour, with a 6:10 p.m. CT matchup against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Follow us on *Twitter* and *Instagram*, or "Like" us on *Facebook* for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.