Zach Aston-Reese Joins Griffins
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned forward Zach Aston-Reese to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned Alexandre Doucet to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Griffins.
The Griffins will continue practices in Grand Rapids tomorrow at 11 a.m. in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
