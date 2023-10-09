Zach Aston-Reese Joins Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday assigned forward Zach Aston-Reese to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned Alexandre Doucet to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) from the Griffins.

The Griffins will continue practices in Grand Rapids tomorrow at 11 a.m. in preparation for Friday's season opener against the Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

