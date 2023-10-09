Wranglers Add Three Players

The Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Adam Klapka (RW)

Cole Schwindt (C)

Ilya Solovyov (D)

The Flames now have 24 players remaining in training camp, with two goalies, eight defencemen, and 14 forwards. The opening day roster will be announced by 3:00 p.m. MT today.

