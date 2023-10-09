Carolina Hurricanes Assign Defenseman Caleb Jones to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Caleb Jones has been assigned to the Eagles by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. A veteran of 217 NHL contests with the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers, Jones registered four goals and 12 assists in 73 games with Chicago during the 2022-23 season and has amassed 14 goals and 36 assists across his NHL career.

In addition to his time in the National Hockey League, the fourth-round pick of the Oilers in 2015 has also seen action in 125 games in the AHL, posting 11 goals and 46 assists with the Bakersfield Condors. The brother of fellow NHL defenseman Seth Jones and son of current Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones, the Arlington, Texas native helped lead the U.S. National Team to a Gold Medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

Jones began his major-junior career in the USHL, notching 15 points in 58 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program. He would go on to join the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL for two seasons, garnering 19 goals and 98 assists over 135 total contests, and leading all WHL rookies with 45 assists during the 2015-16 campaign.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

