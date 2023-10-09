Dallas Stars Loan Riley Damiani to Texas Stars
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Riley Damiani to the Texas Stars.
Damiani, 23, has appeared in 151 career AHL games (all with Texas), registering 37 goals and 103 points (37-66-103). Damiani tied his personal best in goals (13) and earned 31 points (13-18-31) in a career-high 59 games during the 2022-23 campaign.
Additionally, the Texas Stars released forward Solag Bakich from his training camp tryout. The Stars' AHL training camp roster now stands at 28 players (15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders).
The Texas Stars begin the 2023-24 regular season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com
