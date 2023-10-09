Dallas Stars Loan Riley Damiani to Texas Stars

October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Riley Damiani

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars forward Riley Damiani(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forward Riley Damiani to the Texas Stars.

Damiani, 23, has appeared in 151 career AHL games (all with Texas), registering 37 goals and 103 points (37-66-103). Damiani tied his personal best in goals (13) and earned 31 points (13-18-31) in a career-high 59 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

Additionally, the Texas Stars released forward Solag Bakich from his training camp tryout. The Stars' AHL training camp roster now stands at 28 players (15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders).

The Texas Stars begin the 2023-24 regular season against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.