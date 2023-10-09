Ryan McAllister Exuding Confidence, Focusing on Rounding out Game Ahead of Rookie Year

The last time Ryan McAllister was in the Queen City, he was fresh off his freshman year at Western Michigan University and getting his first true taste of pro hockey.

This week he's back, confident and preparing for his proper rookie year.

"It feels really good just getting out here and getting back with the guys," said McAllister. "It's great. I'm super comfortable."

It didn't take long for the 21-year-old to make an impact during his quick stint last year, racking up seven points (2g, 5a) in seven games between the regular season and playoffs with Charlotte.

A standout during his lone college season - in which he ranked sixth in the nation in points and fourth in assists - McAllister's identity as a deadly offensive threat is evident.

"He's got a great shot," said head coach Geordie Kinnear. "He's a playmaker and he loves to score goals."

As a part of making him into an impactful player at the pro level, the focus heading into McAllister's rookie season has been on the rest of his skill set.

"We've asked him to work on other aspects of the game," said Kinnear. "I think if you watch his practices and you watch him in a game, he has that intent. But being like any young player with reasonable expectations, it's going to take some time to get into that level. He's aware of that and he's working on it. I'm excited for him."

As the coaching staff works to build McAllister's all-around game up, there's no worry about dampening his lethal scoring touch.

"It's all about honest conversations," said Kinnear. "He wants to get better, we want to get better collectively as a group. You have to have honest conversations about what he does very well and what he needs to work on. You have those honest relationships and it's easy to put the work in. He's going to get there."

The young forward appears to have bought in from day one.

"Geordie is great, we talk about that all the time," said McAllister. "I feel like I've got really good offensive skill and he's trying to teach me the other side of the game. I think me and him feed really well off each other and it's going to be great."

McAllister showed that he can be a gamechanger for Charlotte in his cameo last season. With some confidence behind him, he's looking to prove it this year.

"I think coming in for that month and a half really helped me," said McAllister. "Just feeling comfortable with the coaching staff and the guys that were here last year. Coming into this camp I'm super comfortable and I'm just trying to take my game to the next level."

