Wolf Pack Loan Three to Cyclones, Release Arvanitis and Barbashev from Tryouts

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Seth Barton and forwards Matej Pekar and Cristiano DiGiacinto to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Wolf Pack also released goaltender Brad Arvanitis from his professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the club. He will report to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

In addition, the club released forward Maxim Barbashev from his amateur tryout agreement (ATO). He will report to the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes.

The Wolf Pack's training camp roster now stands at 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders for a total of 25 players.

The Wolf Pack kick off the 2023-24 regular season on Friday night when they visit the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and full coverage will be available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Hockey returns to the XL Center on Friday, October 20th, when the Wolf Pack host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to kickoff home opener weekend. The weekend concludes on Saturday when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms come to town. Both nights will feature a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

