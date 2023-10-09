Wolves to Showcase Adopt-A-Dog Program

October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves are going to the dogs.

On Wednesday, as part of the Wolves' commitment to finding dogs their forever homes via the organization's popular Adopt-A-Dog Program, Wolves players will interact with dogs from two local rescue shelters on the ice at Allstate Arena.

Dogs from Border Tails Rescue and Wright Way Rescue will arrive at 11 a.m. to frolic with Wolves players following practice in preparation for the season opener of the American Hockey League season on Oct. 14 at Allstate Arena.

During one Saturday home game per month throughout the season, the Wolves hold Adopt-A-Dog Night and fans can add love and joy to their families while also providing a forever home to dogs in need.

"Helping animals is in my blood," Wolves owner Don Levin said. "Dogs in particular are pack animals and love to be with their family. They are loving and nonjudgmental and they bring joy and happiness into their family's lives."

To date, nearly 1,600 dogs have been adopted through the program.

The 2023-24 season's Adopt-A-Dog Nights are Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 16, Jan. 6, Feb. 17, March 9 and April 20.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.