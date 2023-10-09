Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets loaned defensemen Nick Blankenburg and David Jiricek, and forward Dmitri Voronkov, to the Monsters. Cleveland also announced Monday that goaltender Brett Brochu was released from his tryout agreement.

The Monsters' 2023-24 Training Camp Roster is listed below, alphabetically by position, followed by the team's on-ice schedule. All practice sessions are subject to change, open to the public, and free to attend at the Monsters' official practice facility, Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville.

2023-24 Cleveland Monsters Training Camp Roster (29) - accurate as of 10/9/23

Forwards (18)

Roman Ahcan, Tyler Angle, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cameron Butler, Josh Dunne, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Jake Gaudet, Brendan Gaunce, David Jiricek, James Malatesta, Stefan Matteau, Hunter McKown, Carson Meyer, Justin Pearson, Mikael Pyyhtia, Owen Sillinger, Aidan Spellacy, Dmitri Voronkov

Defensemen (9)

Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, Marcus Bjork, Nick Blankenburg, Corson Ceulemans, Jake Christiansen, Cole Clayton, Samuel Knazko, Stanislav Svozil, Billy Sweezey

Goaltenders (2)

Pavel Cajan, Jet Greaves

Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule

Brunswick Auto Mart Arena - 15381 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Tuesday, October 10th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Wednesday, October 11th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Thursday, October 12th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Friday, October 13th 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

