Moose Reduce Roster by Five Players

October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the following five players were released from their tryouts and returned to their ECHL teams:

D - Darick Louis-Jean (Norfolk)

F - Danny Katic (Norfolk)

F - Keaton Jameson (Norfolk)

F - Ryan Foss (Norfolk)

G - Dante Giannuzzi (Utah)

The current Moose roster stands at 31 players, consisting of three goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 18 forwards.

The Moose open their 2023-24 schedule Friday, Oct. 13 at Canada Life Centre against the Calgary Wranglers in the Home Opener, presented by Canada Life. Tickets for the 7 p.m. contest are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

