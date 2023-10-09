San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Assigned to San Diego by Anaheim (NHL):
Andrew Agozzino - Center
Alex Stalock - Goaltender
Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):
Andy Carroll - Defenseman
Eddie Matsushima - Center
San Diego's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 27 players: 14 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.
