San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Assigned to San Diego by Anaheim (NHL):

Andrew Agozzino - Center

Alex Stalock - Goaltender

Assigned to Tulsa (ECHL):

Andy Carroll - Defenseman

Eddie Matsushima - Center

San Diego's 2023 Training Camp roster now includes 27 players: 14 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.

