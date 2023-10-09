Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Phillips, 22, has skated with the IceHogs in each of the last three seasons and has recorded 57 points (18G, 39A) in 142 career games with Rockford.
The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023
- Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Ryan McAllister Exuding Confidence, Focusing on Rounding out Game Ahead of Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Loan Three to Cyclones, Release Arvanitis and Barbashev from Tryouts - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
- IceHogs Update Training Camp Roster, Marcel out Two Weeks
- Gust, Hardman, Seney Return to Rockford, Bjork Released from Blackhawks PTO and Joins IceHogs
- Gust, Hardman, Seney Recalled to Chicago
- Hogs Drop Second Preseason Match to Iowa