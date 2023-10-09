Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 AHLtv and Broadcast Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild in partnership with AHLTV, 1460 KXnO/106.3 FM, and Mediacom, today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

The Wild are bringing back a full-scale broadcast production for all 36 AHLTV home broadcasts this season that helped the team earn the 2022-23 AHL Digital Media Excellence Award. The broadcast is highlighted by pre-game, intermission and post-game show platforms to be hosted by former WOI-TV Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer. Broadcasts feature exclusive player content and in-depth game analysis between Schaeffer and Iowa Wild play-by-play broadcaster, Ben Gislason.

For the 11th consecutive season, 1460 KXnO and 106.3 FM will be the home of Wild Hockey in Des Moines, broadcasting a minimum of 60 regular season games live on the station in their entirety. All Iowa Wild games this season will be streamed live on iHeartRadio's website and app. KXnO has served as the Wild's flagship station since the team's inaugural season in Des Moines in 2013.

"KXnO is excited to welcome Iowa Wild Hockey back to the air this winter. The Iowa Wild have been a great member of the Central Iowa community and KXnO and iHeartRadio are proud to be in our 11th year as the home and away voice of Iowa Wild Hockey."

"Hockey Gone Wild" will also return to KXnO Radio. The monthly hockey talk show will air seven times throughout the season, running from 6-7 p.m. The show features player and coach interviews, features on Wild players, in-depth hockey talk and more.

Hockey Gone Wild dates (subject to change*):

Oct. 12, 2023

Nov. 16, 2023

Dec. 21, 2023

Jan. 25, 2024

Feb. 8, 2024

Mar. 21, 2024

Apr. 4, 2024

Select Iowa Wild games will be broadcasted on MC22 again this season. Over the past 10 seasons, the Wild have partnered with Mediacom to bring hockey to televisions across central Iowa. In the 2023-24 season, MC22 will broadcast 11 Wild home games.

TV broadcast color commentary duties will be rotated between former Des Moines Buccaneers forward, Scott Krueger, former ESPN hockey analyst, Chris Peters and former Minnesota North Star, Pat Micheletti.

TV games on MC22 (subject to change*)

Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Henderson

Thu., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Sat., Nov. 18 vs. Rockford

Fri., Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee

Sat., Dec. 30 vs. Colorado

Sat., Jan. 27 vs. San Diego

Sat., Feb. 10 vs. Tucson

Sun., Mar. 10 vs. Manitoba

Sat., Mar. 23 vs. Chicago

Fri., Apr. 5 vs. Hershey

Fri., Apr. 19 vs. Grand Rapids

AHLTV, brought to you by Explore Minnesota, returns for the 2023-24 season. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices at AHLTV.com, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

Available AHLTV subscriptions include league-wide daily, monthly and season packages, as well as team packages covering home and/or away games for the entire 2023-24 regular season. Fans can also purchase an all-access pass that includes both the regular season and the Calder Cup Playoffs, allowing subscribers to watch every league game from opening night on October 13 until the Calder Cup is raised in June for just $104.99 (USD).

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

