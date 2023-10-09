Allison Added, 9 to ECHL

October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Forward Wade Allison with the Philadelphia Flyers

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Forward Wade Allison with the Philadelphia Flyers(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Wade Allison to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have also made the following roster moves:

Loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL: Forward Ryan Chyzowski and defenseman Darren Brady and Koletrane Wilson

Loaned to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL: Forward Alex Kile

Released from tryout contract and returned to the Reading Royals: Forwards Kyle Olson, Devon Paliani and Shane Sellar, defenseman Trevor Thurston, and goaltender Jake Kucharski.

Allison, 25, is a 6'2â³ right-handed shooting right wing from Carman, MB who was a Round 2 selection of the Flyers out of Western Michigan in 2016. Allison scored 9-16-25 in 60 games with Philadelphia last year and has 75 career NHL games scoring 13-9-22.

Allison has also played in 38 games with Lehigh Valley in parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons compiling 14-12-26. His most recent games with Lehigh Valley were at the end of the 2021-22 season in which he scored 10-7-17 in 28 games played.

The Phantoms roster currently stands at 28 total players including three goaltenders, nine defensemen and 16 forwards.

UP NEXT -UP NEXT - The highly anticipated 10th Season of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, presented by Service Electric, begins on Saturday, October 14 with an Opening Night clash against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Weekend continues with a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday, October 15 taking on the Belleville Senators.

PHANTOMS ROSTER

2 Helge Grans - D

3 Adam Karashik - D

4 Will Zmolek - D

5 Ethan Samson - D

7 Louie Belpedio - D

8 Mason Millman - D

9 Tanner Laczynski - F

10 Evan Polei - LW

12 Ronnie Attard - D

13 Brendan Furry - F

14 Zayde Wisdom - RW

15 Jordy Bellerive - F

17 Garrett Wilson - LW

19 Wade Allison - RW

20 Cooper Marody - F

22 Rhett Gardner - C

24 Adam Brooks - F

27 Samu Tuomaala - RW

28 Olle Lycksell - LW

29 Alexis Gendron - RW

31 Parker Gahaen - G

40 Cal Petersen - G

37 Adam Ginning - D

46 Matt Brown - F

56 Jacob Gaucher - F

73 Nolan Maier - G

91 Elliot Desnoyers - C

98 Victor Mete - D

UPCOMING

Saturday, October 7 (6:05) - Phantoms at WBS Penguins (Preseason)

Sunday, October 8 (1:05) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms (Preseason)

Saturday, October 14 (7:05) - Cleveland at Phantoms (OPENING NIGHT!!)

Sunday, October 15 (1:05) - Belleville at Phantoms

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.