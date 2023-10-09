Blues Assign Four Players to T-Birds

October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards MacKenzie MacEachern and Nathan Walker, defenseman Calle Rosen, and goaltender Malcolm Subban to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In addition to these moves, Armstrong also announced on Sunday that forwards Zachary Bolduc, Zach Dean, Mathias Laferriere, and defenseman Matt Kessel would be assigned to the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds' full Opening Night roster will be unveiled later this week.

Fans can reserve their seats to be part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.