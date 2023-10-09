Blues Assign Four Players to T-Birds
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards MacKenzie MacEachern and Nathan Walker, defenseman Calle Rosen, and goaltender Malcolm Subban to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
In addition to these moves, Armstrong also announced on Sunday that forwards Zachary Bolduc, Zach Dean, Mathias Laferriere, and defenseman Matt Kessel would be assigned to the Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds' full Opening Night roster will be unveiled later this week.
