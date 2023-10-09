Amerks Announce Details for 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today details for the team's 2023-24 Home Opener, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, featuring a pregame Roc the Block Party, Happy Hour, giveaways and more ahead of the Amerks' season-opening matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, Oct. 13 at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Opening Night festivities begin with a pregame Roc the Block Party, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union, on Broad St. beginning at 4:00 p.m. Family-friendly activities include a bounce house, face painting and live music. Fans can also choose from an assortment of food options while ushering in another exciting season of Amerks hockey in Rochester.

There will also be an extended Pregame Happy Hour, presented by Genesee Brewery, before the game where fans 21 and older can enjoy $5 beer specials outside at the Block Party as well as $2 Genesee drafts inside at the Genesee Brew House at Blue Cross Arena (located at the top of the stairs in the main atrium) until puck drop.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive purple Kinecta FCU and Amerks-branded Thundersticks, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. Additionally, the first 2,000 will also be gifted a replica North Division Playoff championship banner. Amerks 2023-24 magnet schedules, courtesy of Nissan, will be available to all fans as a postgame giveaway.

Tickets for the 2023-24 Home Opener start at just $10.

Rochester opens its 68th American Hockey League season at home on Friday, Oct. 13 when they host the Bridgeport Islanders at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

