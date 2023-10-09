Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Carolina Hurricanes have loaned goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov to Syracuse.

Fortier, 23, appeared in 67 regular season games with the Crunch last season, posting 11 goals and 29 points before skating in each of the club's five Calder Cup Playoff games. The 5-foot-10, 177-pound forward also played in one game with the Lightning in 2022-23.

Fortier made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay on Nov. 30, 2021 at St. Louis. The Lachine, Quebec native has skated in 11 games with the Lightning between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, tallying one point, a goal that came on December 21, 2021 at Vegas. Fortier has appeared in 173 games for Syracuse since the 2018-19 season, posting 31 goals and 74 points.

Fortier was selected by the Lightning in the second round (59th overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Kochetkov, 24, appeared in 24 games with the Hurricane last season recording 2.44 goals-against average and .909 save percentage along with a 12-7-5 record. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound netminder also played in 26 games with the Chicago Wolves posting a 2.64 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and 17-6-3 record.

Kochetkov was selected by Carolina in the second round (36th overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft.

