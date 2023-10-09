Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 30th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the team's 30th Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony celebrating 30 years of Crunch hockey. An opening video will feature key moments in franchise history. Former County Executive Nicholas J. Pirro and former Deputy County Executive Ed Kochian, two men who were pivotal in bringing the Crunch to Syracuse, will drop the ceremonial first puck along with Scott Walker, who played on the inaugural 1994-95 team.

To begin the opening ceremony, hockey parents will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.

Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 14 will receive bang-a-banners, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.

