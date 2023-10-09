Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 30th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced details for the team's 30th Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital when the team hosts the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
The game will be highlighted by an opening ceremony celebrating 30 years of Crunch hockey. An opening video will feature key moments in franchise history. Former County Executive Nicholas J. Pirro and former Deputy County Executive Ed Kochian, two men who were pivotal in bringing the Crunch to Syracuse, will drop the ceremonial first puck along with Scott Walker, who played on the inaugural 1994-95 team.
To begin the opening ceremony, hockey parents will accompany the team onto the ice during player introductions.
Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 14 will receive bang-a-banners, courtesy of Upstate University Hospital.
Upstate University Hospital is a 752-bed hospital that is part of Upstate Medical University. A highlight of Upstate's leading role in the region is its ability to ensure access to vital one-of-a-kind services, such as burn and trauma care and an array of highly specialized stroke, cancer, neurology, neurosurgical, pediatric and orthopedic services through its Downtown Campus, Community Campus (Upstate Community Hospital), Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and the Upstate Cancer Center, and dozens of facilities spread throughout the region. More info can be found at: https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023
- Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 AHLtv and Broadcast Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Prepped for Season Opener in San Jose - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 30th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital - Syracuse Crunch
- WXSP-TV to Televise Nine Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Allison Added, 9 to ECHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Zach Aston-Reese Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign Four Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Announce Details for 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union - Rochester Americans
- Blackhawks Send Anderson to Rockford, Set Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Riley Damiani to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Wolves to Showcase Adopt-A-Dog Program - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Ryan McAllister Exuding Confidence, Focusing on Rounding out Game Ahead of Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Loan Three to Cyclones, Release Arvanitis and Barbashev from Tryouts - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 30th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 6-3, in Preseason Finale
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-2, in Preseason Contest
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Training Camp Schedule