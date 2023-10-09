Anders Sorensen Named to Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame

The Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame recently announced that Rockford IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen is to be a part of the 2023 class for the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame. Along with Sorensen (Coach's Category), this year's inductees include Todd Channel and Bob Janecyk in the Player's Category, Jim Clare and Mike McPartlin in the Coach's Category, Ciny Fuji, John Janda and Lisa McCormick in the Builder's Category and Gary Como and Dave Zednik in the Referee's Category.

Sorensen has served as a key part of the Blackhawks and IceHogs family since 2014 when he joined the organization as a development coach. The Sodertalje, Sweden native spent five seasons in that role before stepping onto the IceHogs bench as an assistant coach from 2018-19 to 2020-21. Since 2018 when Sorensen was hired as an assistant coach, 28 IceHogs players have gone on to make their debuts in the NHL.

In 2021-22, Sorensen began the season as the associate head coach of the IceHogs but took over the reigns as interim head coach just six games into the circuit following Derek King's promotion to Chicago. Sorensen was then awarded the head coaching position prior to the 2022-23 season, and has now led Rockford to back-to-back Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Including his time as interim head coach, Sorensen holds an AHL head coaching record of 70-54-9-5 entering his 10th season with the organization.

In addition to his time in Rockford, Sorensen spent several years with the Chicago Mission, one of the top AAA teams in the Chicagoland area, and helped develop NHL talents such as Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Nick Schmaltz.

The Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding players, organizers, coaches, managers, supporters and officials. The 2023 IHHF Induction Dinner will be held in their honor on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at the Belvedere Banquet Hall located at 1170 West Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village beginning at 5:00 pm. Tickets are available by contacting John Dunne at 224/636.3215 or e-mail John at executive.director@ahai2.org.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

