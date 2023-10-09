Blackhawks Send Anderson to Rockford, Set Opening Night Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Joey Anderson to the Rockford IceHogs.

Anderson, 25, recorded two assists in three regular season games with Rockford last season and six points (4G, 2A) in 24 contests with Chicago. The forward posted three points (2G, 1A) in five Calder Cup Playoffs games with the Hogs. Anderson joined the organization last season from the Toronto Maple Leafs after a trade on Feb. 27. He skated in 30 AHL games with the Toronto Marlies and tabbed 27 points (14G, 13A) in that span.

In addition, the Blackhawks announced the opening night roster which includes 23 players: 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. The roster includes six Rockford alumni.

Forwards: Andreas Athanasiou, Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson, Ryan Donato, MacKenzie Entwistle*, Nick Foligno, Cole Guttman*, Taylor Hall, Reese Johnson*, Tyler Johnson, Boris Katchouk, Corey Perry, Taylor Raddysh and Lukas Reichel*

Defensemen: Seth Jones, Wyatt Kaiser, Kevin Korchinski, Connor Murphy, Jarred Tinordi, Alex Vlasic* and Nikita Zaitsev

Goaltenders: Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom*

*Indicates Rockford alumni

Forward Philipp Kurashev (left wrist) will begin the season on injured reserve (retroactive to Sept. 28). Forwards Colin Blackwell (lower body), Colton Dach (right ankle), Luke Philp (right Achilles tendon) and Samuel Savoie (right Femur) will begin the season with an injured/non-roster designation.

The Blackhawks begin the 2023-24 season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at PPG Paints Arena at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The IceHogs start the 2023-24 season at Tech CU Arena on Oct. 13 in San Jose, California against the San Jose Barracuda. Rockford opens this season's home slate on Oct. 21 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.

