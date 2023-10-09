WXSP-TV to Televise Nine Griffins Home Games
October 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nine Grand Rapids Griffins 2023-24 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV.
For the fourth consecutive year, WXSP will serve as the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WSXP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).
The slate of games on WXSP kicks off Friday, Nov. 10 when the Toronto Marlies visit Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. The nine games will feature seven different opponents, ensuring fans in West Michigan have the opportunity to view some of the top NHL prospects coming through the ranks. The full list of televised games on WXSP can be found below. The Griffins are working on the possibility of televising road games this season with more information to come at a later date. Click here to see the Griffins' complete 2023-24 schedule.
The Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, returns for his 24th season in the broadcast booth, while former WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski will be on color commentating duties on the Griffins telecasts, which will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.
For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV remains the exclusive streaming provider for all 72 games, both home and away, with a full-season subscription priced at $64.99.
Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV
Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Toronto
Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Manitoba (5 p.m. start time)
Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Texas
Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Cleveland (6 p.m. start time)
Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Belleville
Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Cleveland
Saturday, March 2 vs. Rockford
Friday, March 15 vs. Iowa
Friday, April 12 vs. Rockford
*All games will begin at 7 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2023
- Iowa Wild Announces 2023-24 AHLtv and Broadcast Schedule - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Prepped for Season Opener in San Jose - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 30th Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital - Syracuse Crunch
- WXSP-TV to Televise Nine Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Allison Added, 9 to ECHL - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Zach Aston-Reese Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blues Assign Four Players to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Announce Details for 2023-24 Home Opener, Presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union - Rochester Americans
- Blackhawks Send Anderson to Rockford, Set Opening Night Roster - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Loan Riley Damiani to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Wolves to Showcase Adopt-A-Dog Program - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Announce Additions to Training Camp Roster - Cleveland Monsters
- Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Ryan McAllister Exuding Confidence, Focusing on Rounding out Game Ahead of Rookie Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Loan Three to Cyclones, Release Arvanitis and Barbashev from Tryouts - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- WXSP-TV to Televise Nine Griffins Home Games
- Zach Aston-Reese Joins Griffins
- Detroit Assigns Four to Grand Rapids
- Detroit Sends Seven Players to Griffins
- Fourteen Players Join Griffins