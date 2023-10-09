WXSP-TV to Televise Nine Griffins Home Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Nine Grand Rapids Griffins 2023-24 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV.

For the fourth consecutive year, WXSP will serve as the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WSXP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

The slate of games on WXSP kicks off Friday, Nov. 10 when the Toronto Marlies visit Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. The nine games will feature seven different opponents, ensuring fans in West Michigan have the opportunity to view some of the top NHL prospects coming through the ranks. The full list of televised games on WXSP can be found below. The Griffins are working on the possibility of televising road games this season with more information to come at a later date. Click here to see the Griffins' complete 2023-24 schedule.

The Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, returns for his 24th season in the broadcast booth, while former WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski will be on color commentating duties on the Griffins telecasts, which will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV remains the exclusive streaming provider for all 72 games, both home and away, with a full-season subscription priced at $64.99.

Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Toronto

Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Manitoba (5 p.m. start time)

Friday, Dec. 15 vs. Texas

Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. Cleveland (6 p.m. start time)

Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Belleville

Friday, Feb. 16 vs. Cleveland

Saturday, March 2 vs. Rockford

Friday, March 15 vs. Iowa

Friday, April 12 vs. Rockford

*All games will begin at 7 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted

