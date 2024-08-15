WooSox Lose Rain-Shortened Game to IronPigs, 4-1

August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA -- Triston Casas picked up a multi-hit game, but the Worcester Red Sox (20-21)/(55-61) lost 4-1 in a rain-shortened game to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-18)/(56-57) on Thursday night at Polar Park.

Following a scoreless first inning for both teams, Darick Hall opened the second for the IronPigs by lining a ball into the left-center gap. WooSox centerfielder Mark Contreras nearly robbed Hall of extra-bases, but the ball fell just out of his reach. As Hall pulled into second with a double, Contreras suffered an upper body injury and needed to be removed from the game.

Despite the leadoff double, WooSox starter Justin Hagenman picked up two strikeouts and kept the 'Pigs from scoring. But in the third, the top of Lehigh Valley's lineup broke through. With one out, the IronPigs hit three consecutive doubles to push the first two runs across, and Hall's RBI single capped their three-run inning.

In the bottom half of the third, the WooSox got one back on Triston Casas' two-out RBI double into the right field corner--his seventh two-bagger since beginning his rehab assignment with Worcester on July 30. It was the only run the WooSox would score in the inning as the game moved to the fourth with Lehigh Valley on top, 3-1.

After narrowly escaping another jam in the fourth, Hagenman's night was done, finishing with a line of 4 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. Naoyuki Uwasawa entered in relief for the right-hander to begin the fifth and quieted the 'Pigs bats in his first two innings of work.

Entering the seventh, the WooSox still trailed 3-1 as Uwasawa continued on the mound. After allowing two of the first three batters to reach, the righty got Ryan McKenna to ground into a force out for a big second out. As Uwasawa looked to hold off the 'Pigs with men on second and third, Jim Haley dribbled a slow roller up the third base line and just beat out Meidroth's throw to first, driving in the fourth run of the game for Lehigh Valley.

As Worcester came to bat in the bottom of the inning, the clouds opened up with torrential rain, forcing the game into a weather delay. With the game official and rain continuing to fall, the umpires decided that play should not resume.

In the WooSox' 4-1 loss in seven innings on Thursday night, Hagenman (L, 3-5) was handed the loss while Kyle Tyler (W, 1-0) earned the victory for the IronPigs in his first start with the club.

Worcester and Lehigh Valley will continue their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. on Friday night at Polar Park. Quinn Priester (0-1, 15.63) is scheduled to start for the WooSox opposite Seth Johnson for the IronPigs, who will be making his Triple-A debut. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - LHV 4, WOR 1

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.