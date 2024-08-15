Kyle Tyler Wins Debut Start for IronPigs as Darick Hall Sets Franchise Record for Career RBI
August 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Worcester, Massachusetts - Kyle Tyler was stellar in his first start for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (56-57, 22-18), leading the 'Pigs to a rain-shortened 4-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox (55-61, 20-21) on Thursday night at Polar Park.
Scoreless heading into the third, the 'Pigs strung together four straight hits to get on the board. Scott Kingery started things with a one-out double and David Dahl followed with another two-bagger to drive him in. Buddy Kennedy followed suit with a third successive double, driving in Dahl. Darick Hall then ripped a ball off the rightfield wall, driving in Kennedy, but was thrown out at second base. It was Hall's 262nd career RBI to set the franchise record as he passed Andy Tracy.
The WooSox got one of those runs back in the last of the inning with Chase Meidroth drawing a two-out walk and then scoring on a Tristan Casas double.
In the seventh, Jim Haley legged out an RBI infield single with two outs, cashing in on a second and third situation.
The rain started in the bottom of the seventh and quickly became a deluge forcing the suspension and ultimately completion of play, with the game being called for a 4-1 IronPigs win.
Tyler (1-0) was fantastic in his 'Pigs debut, allowing just one run over five innings on two hits, walking three while striking out seven.
Justin Hagenman (3-5) suffered the loss for the WooSox, allowing three runs in four frames on eight hits and two walks, striking out five.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Friday, August 16th at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park. Seth Johnson (0-0, -.--) is slated to go for the 'Pigs, while Worcester lines up Quinn Priester (0-1, 15.63)
